Ancient women's headdresses discovered in Ingushetia

Archaeologists have discovered traditional women's headdresses, called kurhars, for the first time during excavations in Ingushetia. Previously, such a find was made accidentally during a tower collapse.

Representatives of the Heritage school of master masons and restorers discovered two ancient women's headdresses, called kurhars, while conducting excavations in the Gireti complex in the mountains of Ingushetia

"These are the first kurhars found in the territory of modern Russia during official archaeological research. Such artifacts are a true archaeological rarity,”

– Ramzan Sultygov, director general of the school, said.

