Another Russian tanker attacked in Black Sea

The tanker Midvolga 2, en route from Russia to Georgia carrying a cargo of sunflower oil, came under attack 80 miles off the coast of Turkey, the republic’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure reported.

"The tanker Midvolga 2 has reported coming under attack 80 miles from our shores. Currently, all 13 crew members are healthy, and the ship is not requesting assistance. The ship is proceeding toward Sinop with its engines operating," the statement reads.

On November 28, two tankers Kairos and Virat, both sailing under the Gambian flag and heading to Russia without cargo, issued distress signals while located 28 and 38 nautical miles, respectively, off the Turkish coast in the Black Sea. A fire broke out in the engine room area aboard Kairos, while the crew of Virat reported hull damage, though no major fire occurred on board.