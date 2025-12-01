Vestnik Kavkaza

Another Russian tanker attacked in Black Sea

Another Russian tanker attacked in Black Sea
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The tanker Midvolga 2, en route from Russia to Georgia carrying a cargo of sunflower oil, came under attack 80 miles off the coast of Turkey, the republic’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure reported.

"The tanker Midvolga 2 has reported coming under attack 80 miles from our shores. Currently, all 13 crew members are healthy, and the ship is not requesting assistance. The ship is proceeding toward Sinop with its engines operating," the statement reads.

On November 28, two tankers Kairos and Virat, both sailing under the Gambian flag and heading to Russia without cargo, issued distress signals while located 28 and 38 nautical miles, respectively, off the Turkish coast in the Black Sea. A fire broke out in the engine room area aboard Kairos, while the crew of Virat reported hull damage, though no major fire occurred on board.

345 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.