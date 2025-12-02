Anton Siluanov: dollar exchange rate not to strengthen against ruble

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has expressed the view that the ruble's current exchange rate may persist into the future, describing it as balanced.

"We believe the range that has formed recently for the ruble exchange rate may continue into the next period because it is more or less balanced, based on today's balance of payments," Anton Siluanov said.

Speaking on RBC Radio as part of the VTB "Russia Calling!" forum, the head of the Russian Finance Ministry added that it is necessary to learn to work with the established exchange rate.

On December 1, VTB Bank head Andrey Kostin said that the current ruble exchange rate suited neither the national budget nor exporters.