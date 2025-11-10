Araghchi: West has no choice but to recognize Iran as nuclear industry center

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), where he toured an exhibition showcasing the country’s latest achievements in the nuclear industry. He also held discussions with senior managers of the organization.

The official highlighted Iran’s significant efforts to advance its nuclear industry, emphasizing that the country will never relinquish its rights in this sector.

He praised Iran’s remarkable progress in nuclear technology, which has grown into a substantial industry advancing rapidly across various fields, IRNA reported.

"The nuclear industry has now become a very large industry and is rapidly progressing in various fields. In my belief, Western countries will ultimately have no choice but to accept Iran as a scientific hub in the field of peaceful nuclear technology," Araghchi said.

The FM pointed out that Iran's nuclear capabilities extend beyond uranium enrichment to include diverse applications in medicine, health, environmental protection, agriculture, and industrial sectors.