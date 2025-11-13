Armenia ratifies EAEU-UAE agreement

The Armenian government has sanctioned the ratification of an agreement titled "on economic partnership between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and its member states and the UAE," which was signed in June 2025 in Minsk, Belarus.

The agreement includes the reduction of both tariff and non-tariff barriers, the promotion of economic and trade collaboration, and the encouragement of trade expansion between the parties.

Consequently, member states of the EEU will gain preferential access for 86% of their goods, with 98% of the EAEU's exports to the UAE being included.

The average customs duty on exports from Armenia to the UAE will be reduced from 6% to 2.6%.

In terms of agricultural products, the proposals put forth by the Armenian side mainly consist of goods that are of primary export interest to Armenia. This includes various fruits, honey, jams, sauces, and more.