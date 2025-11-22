Armenia to host international anti-tobacco conference

The Armenian Foreign Ministry announced today that Yerevan will host the next WHO anti-tobacco conference in two years. Armenian diplomats stated that this decision reflects growing international confidence in Armenia's role in combating tobacco use.

The decision was made during the 11th Conference of the Parties (COP11) to the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, held this week in Geneva. At the conclusion of the event, delegates voted to select Armenia as the host country for the 12th conference (COP12).

Since the WHO organizes anti-tobacco summits every two years, anti-tobacco advocates will gather in Yerevan in 2027.

Armenian diplomats also reported that the Geneva conference primarily addressed the issues of tobacco marketing targeting youth and the risks associated with smuggling and illicit tobacco trade.