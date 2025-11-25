Armenian Foreign Ministry: Yerevan stays in CSTO

Armenia’s withdrawal from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is not being discussed at this stage, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan said.

"This issue has not been raised with the Armenian Foreign Ministry so far. We have not been tasked with considering the matter, but if the situation moves in that direction, you will certainly be informed," Safaryan said.

The diplomat noted that Armenia is not participating in CSTO activities, but not obstructing the adoption of decisions or documents either.

Commenting on why Armenia remains a CSTO member while staying out of the organization’s activities, he said that this reflects the country’s current guideline. According to the official, Armenia is shaping its foreign policy based on the principles of diversification and balance.

Earlier, it was reported that Armenian representatives would not attend the CSTO summit in Bishkek scheduled for November 27. Yerevan said it did not oppose the adoption of documents concerning the entire bloc at the meeting.