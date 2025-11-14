Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan, Central Asian countries sign declaration on spiritual heritage

© Photo: Website of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku and the Central Asian countries adopted a declaration on spiritual heritage as part of an international cultural congress.

Azerbaijan and the Central Asian countries adopted a final declaration as part of the congress "Spiritual Heritage and Enlightenment in Central Asia," currently underway in Tashkent.

The document emphasizes the importance of supporting the efforts of the Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan to preserve shared values, as well as to create a space based on knowledge and education.

