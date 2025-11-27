Azerbaijan, Georgia participated in joint exercises in Türkiye 

The Caucasian Eagle joint exercises involving Azerbaijani, Georgian, and Turkish units were held in Ankara.

The Caucasian Eagle 2025 joint military exercises, which included special forces units from Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, were held in the Turkish capital.

During the exercises, special forces completed assigned tasks and demonstrated operations with missile, artillery, and aviation units.

The main goal of the exercises was to strengthen cooperation between Ankara, Baku, and Tbilisi in the areas of security and defense.