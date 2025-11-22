Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan to host 2026 FIFA Series football tournaments

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced via social media today the governing body's plans to organize a new international FIFA Series tournament next spring.

The countries confirmed to host the men's FIFA Series include Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. Tournaments will also be held in Africa, Latin America, South Asia, and Australia.

"I am pleased to announce the holding of a large-scale FIFA Series tournament during the March-April 2026 window",

Gianni Infantino said.

The FIFA President explained that the federation's leadership had positively assessed the results of the inaugural FIFA Series held a year and a half ago. The idea of ​​invitational competitions offers national teams from different continents a unique platform for competition and interaction beyond regional tournaments.

Let us remind you that Azerbaijan also participated in the inaugural FIFA Series as one of the host countries.