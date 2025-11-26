Baku, Tbilisi, Ashgabat and Bucharest to establish Caspian-Black transit pipeline

The signing of an agreement between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkmenistan, and Romania to establish the Caspian Sea - Black Sea international transport route is planned for December 2025.

The statement was made by Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili at the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and Transport Connectivity Development Investor Forum in Tashkent.

According to the minister, this initiative will create a new multimodal transport bridge between the Caspian region and the European Union, diversify access routes, and strengthen the resilience of logistics chains.