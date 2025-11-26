Vestnik Kavkaza

Baku, Tbilisi, Ashgabat and Bucharest to establish Caspian-Black transit pipeline

Baku, Tbilisi, Ashgabat and Bucharest to establish Caspian-Black transit pipeline
© Photo: Andrey Murin / Vestnik Kavkaza

The signing of an agreement between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkmenistan, and Romania to establish the Caspian Sea - Black Sea international transport route is planned for December 2025.

The statement was made by Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili at the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and Transport Connectivity Development Investor Forum in Tashkent.

According to the minister, this initiative will create a new multimodal transport bridge between the Caspian region and the European Union, diversify access routes, and strengthen the resilience of logistics chains.

385 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.