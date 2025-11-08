Bill to end U.S. shutdown passes vote in Senate

A bill aimed at resuming the operations of the U.S. federal government, which is currently partially suspended, passed a procedural vote in the Senate of the U.S. Congress in a session broadcast by C-SPAN.

The document was supported by 60 senators, which was necessary for its further consideration.

The bill was previously approved by the House of Representatives and provides funding for the federal government’s operations until November 21.

The U.S. federal government partially suspended work at midnight on October 1 due to a lack of funding after the ruling Republican party failed to reach agreement with the Democrats in the U.S. Congress on some expenditure items, including healthcare.

Over 2,700 flights were canceled and more than 10,000 were delayed in the U.S. on November 9 due to an air traffic controller shortage caused by the partial government shutdown, setting a record since it started. Earlier reports indicated 2,183 canceled and 7,000 delayed flights.