Court rejects appeal to release Gyumri Mayor from custody

An Armenian court has ruled to maintain the detention of Gyumri Mayor Vardan Ghukasyan, who faces corruption charges involving unauthorized construction approvals.

Defense attorney Aramayis Hayrapetyan confirmed the court dismissed a special petition seeking his client's release from custody.

Another appeal was previously sent to the Prosecutor General's Office, but it has not yet been reviewed.

Mayor Ghukasyan was arrested on October 21.He is suspected of accepting a bribe for approving illegal construction in the city.