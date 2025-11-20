D-8 member states sign Baku Declaration on media cooperation

Participants of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation Media Forum have adopted the Baku Declaration 2025 on Collaborative Media Development and Cooperation among D-8 Member States.

The declaration reaffirms the states' commitment to enhancing media cooperation among D-8 Member States to promote mutual understanding, regional solidarity, and shared development goals.

The states expressed deep appreciation to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his leadership and valuable contributions toward strengthening the D-8. National media and agencies were commended for their contributions.

The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation includes Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey, and Azerbaijan officially joined as the ninth member in December 2024.