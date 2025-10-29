Dagestan-Azerbaijan border checkpoint to be reconstructed by 2028

The Tagirkent-Kazmalyar checkpoint on the Russian-Azerbaijani border in Dagestan is being reconstructed. The updated checkpoint is expected to be ready by the end of 2027, according to Magomed Tagirov, Acting Minister of Transport and Roads of the Republic of Dagestan.

The 3-billion-ruble project will significantly increase processing capacity of the checkpoint.

"The upgraded facility will handle 2,400 vehicles, including 1,100 trucks, 1,200 cars, and 60 buses daily",

Tagirov stated at the International Caspian Digital Forum.

Other infrastructure projects are also being implemented in the region, Tagirov added.

The land border between Dagestan and Azerbaijan is 272.4 km long. No other regions of the Russian Federation border Azerbaijan.