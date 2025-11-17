EU Special Representative Magdalena Grono arrives in Yerevan

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Magdalena Grono is visiting Yerevan today, the Armenian government press service reported.

During the visit, Grono had a meeting with Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Grigoryan. EU delegation head Vassilis Maragos also attended the talks during which the parties discussed regional security, transport connectivity, and border demarcation progress.

"The interlocutors discussed regional developments, touched on the possibilities and importance of unblocking communications in the region, and emphasized the importance of continuing the demarcation process",

Press Service of the Armenian government reported.