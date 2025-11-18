EU assessment mission to visit Yerevan for visa liberalization discussions

The EU assessment mission will soon arrive in Yerevan for meetings and discussions with the Armenian government regarding the Armenia-EU Visa Liberalization Action Plan, the press service of the Armenian Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The Action Plan was officially handed over to Armenia on November 5, 2025.

The visit of EU experts is aimed at assessing progress in implementing the benchmarks of the first stage only, which relate to the legislative and policy framework in all four areas of the Action Plan.

Following the delegation's visit, the European Commission will prepare the first assessment report on the Action Plan, which is expected to be published in spring 2026.

The assessment will be conducted in a two-stage format, based on the results of the preliminary benchmarks and, later, the second stage benchmarks for their practical implementation and application.