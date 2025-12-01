EU holding talks on Zangezur Corridor - Marta Kos

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said that the EU views the Zangezur Corridor project within a broader context, linking Central Asia with Europe.

The Commissioner was asked whether the EU is considering involvement in the project.

She emphasized that the EU is engaged in discussions also with the United States, looking at the bigger picture in overall connectivity.

"For us, it is very much important that whatever we do, it will not be just this part (42 km), but that what goes to east and what goes to west will be done at the same time,” Kos said.

The official added that the EU also has their own ideas, discussing the issues with Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

"So it makes no sense that we do part by part. But in this respect, the cooperation or involvement of the United States of America is of a much higher importance than just building 42 km of the railway," Marta Kos said.

Azerbaijan-Armenia normalisation

The European Commissioner for Enlargement has also expressed optimism regarding the Baku-Yerevan peace process.

"I got very positive signals that also Azerbaijan means seriously when they speak about the peace. So yes, I believe. I believe that peace is possible and you know already what is happening now is development in the positive direction," Kos said.

She highlighted the recent reciprocal visits by Armenian and Azerbaijani civil society representatives, which "wouldn't be possible before.”

The EU Commissioner attached importance to Türkiye’s role in the establishment of final peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

According to her, tomorrow she is meeting Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan and we are in good contact also regarding what's happening between Armenia and Azerbaijan. And the whole geopolitics, following from the outside, of course, you can be perhaps suspicious if the intentions are real. I feel they are, because also the United States of America is involved.

"The peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is again much more than only peace between your two countries, it is about the regional peace. That's why I'm very, very positive," Kos said.

According to the official, they still need this peace agreement to be signed, but everyone should do everything that Armenia and Azerbaijan will be able to live in peace. Kos stressed this is what they are working on and counting on.