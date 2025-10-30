Vestnik Kavkaza

East Zangezur hosts visit of foreign diplomats

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

At the direction of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the international delegation will be shown the progress of restoration work in the Jabrayil and Zangilan districts of Azerbaijan. The guests will visit the Dost Agropark farm and the Hakari railway platform.

The restored social infrastructure, including schools, kindergartens, residential complexes, and mosques will also be shown during the delegation's visit.

Delegates will also examine transportation infrastructure projects, particularly railway and highway construction near Aghbend village.

According to the APA news agency, the mission will be accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration. Representatives from 51 countries and 12 international organizations are reportedly among the participants.

