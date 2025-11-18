Erdoğan supports resuming Moscow-Kiev talks in Istanbul

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan noted the importance of the Istanbul talks between Moscow and Kiev for resolving humanitarian issues, advocating for the resumption of dialogue between the parties in the Turkish metropolis.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed support for the resumption of the Istanbul format of talks between Russia and Ukraine. According to the Turkish leader, the talks have borne fruit in the humanitarian sphere.

"During these meetings, the parties have discussed humanitarian and military issues, a ceasefire, and peace. These are very important steps,”

– Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.