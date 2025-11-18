Frost and drought partially destroyed Crimean grapes

This year's challenging weather conditions have caused significant damage to Crimean winegrowers: the grapes harvest has decreased by 14.6% due to spring frosts and drought, the Crimean Statistics Office informs.

Crimean winegrowers failed to achieve last year's grapes harvest figures due to frosts and drought that hit the region in early spring and summer, the press service of the republic's Ministry of Agriculture reports.

"The grape harvest is complete. According to current information, the gross harvest for 2025 amounted to 105,000 tons, excluding private farms, from an area of ​​16,000 hectares, with a yield of 65.6 centners per hectare,”

- the press service of the Crimean Ministry of Agriculture reported.

Overall, 2025 saw a 14.6% decrease in grape harvests compared to 2024.