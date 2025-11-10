Georgia-France diplomatic row brewing

Georgia is demanding explanations after the new French Ambassador to Georgia held an unofficial meeting with representatives from NGOs that have been implicated in unconstitutional activities.

The new French Ambassador to Georgia, Olivier Courtois, has held a secret meeting with representatives of local non-governmental organizations, the Georgian TV channel Rustavi 2 reported.

The meeting between the French diplomat and representatives of approximately 15 NGOs did not take place at the French Embassy but in a private apartment. Attendees included representatives from the Georgian Young Lawyers' Association and the Center for Strategic Analysis.

The Georgian Parliament Vice-Speaker Nino Tsilosani said that Courtois is risking his reputation.

"Such covert contacts with these kinds of organizations should not be beneficial for a diplomat, as it calls his own reputation into question," Nino Tsilosani said.

She noted that the Georgian leadership wants to know why the French ambassador deemed it necessary to "secretly meet with representatives of organizations noted for their anti-Georgian and anti-constitutional activities in an apartment."

Tbilisi is awaiting an explanation from the diplomat.