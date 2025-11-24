Georgia's international reserves announced

The National Bank of Georgia confirmed international currency reserves surpassed $5.6 billion last month, reflecting a $167.4 million monthly increase.

"International currency reserves are an important guarantee of the country's macroeconomic stability. Accordingly, the National Bank is always focused on replenishing them, which is confirmed by the bank's stated policy. When the market provides such an opportunity, the National Bank increases the country's international reserves",

National Bank of Georgia reported.

Fitch Ratings analysts previously observed the favorable trends in the Georgian economy, assigning it a "stable" rating outlook. Economists highlighted, in particular, the relatively low level of government debt and the robustness of the banking sector.