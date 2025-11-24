Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgia seeks to adopt Armenian community consolidation model

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgian Minister of Regional Development Kakhaber Guledani expressed interest in Armenia's community consolidation expertise and reform effectiveness during November 25 talks with Armenian counterpart David Khudatyan.

The two sides discussed issues related to regional and local self-government, decentralization of authority, and the implementation and monitoring of community infrastructure development programs.

Khudatyan proposed establishing direct engagement platforms between Georgian and Armenian municipal leaders to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

