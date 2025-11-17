Georgia to dissolve anti-corruption bureau established on EU recommendation

Georgia will dissolve the Anti-Corruption Bureau, which was established three years ago in response to a recommendation from the European Union, Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said.

"Pursuant to the initiative, the Anti-Corruption Bureau will be dissolved effective March 2, 2026, and its functions will be fully transferred to the State Audit Service," Papuashvili said.

The parliament speaker explained that after consultations with the government, a consensus was reached that these functions are better aligned with the capabilities of the State Audit Service, which constitutes a superior and more independent state body.

Papuashvili described the decision as part of a broader policy to revert to constitutional norms after many initiatives were imposed externally through various directives and recommendations.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Georgia was established in 2022. The formation of such a body was one of the EU’s recommendations for Georgia to be granted candidate status for EU membership.