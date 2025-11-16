Germany cancels auction of Holocaust artifacts

The auction of Holocaust artifacts has been canceled in Germany following complaints from Holocaust survivors.

German foreign minister Johann Wadephul called the auction "unacceptable".

"Something like this is simply unacceptable, and it must be clear that we have an ethical obligation to the victims to prevent such things," Wadephul said.

Poland’s foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski “agreed that such a scandal must be prevented.” The top Polish diplomat thanked Wadephul for the information that the auction was canceled.

Earlier, a Holocaust survivors group called on the German auction house Felzmann to cancel Monday’s sale of hundreds of Holocaust artifacts.

A listing of information about the auction on the Auktionhaus Felzmann website on Sunday morning was no longer on the site by mid-afternoon.