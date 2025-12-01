Vestnik Kavkaza

Hamas announces handover of penultimate hostage remains to Israel

Hamas announces handover of penultimate hostage remains to Israel
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Israeli Prime Minister's Office personnel are preparing to receive remains potentially belonging to either Sudthisak Rinthalak or Ran Gvili, the two remaining hostages whose bodies were held in Gaza.

Hamas representatives have notified media regarding remains transferred to International Red Cross custody, though specific identity remains unconfirmed pending official verification.

Upon receipt, the remains will undergo forensic examination at Tel Aviv's Abu Kabir laboratory according to Israeli Defense Ministry protocols.

The transfer advances Hamas's commitment to return 28 deceased hostages, with one body remaining in Gaza Strip as of December 2 morning.

320 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.