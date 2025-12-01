Hamas announces handover of penultimate hostage remains to Israel

Israeli Prime Minister's Office personnel are preparing to receive remains potentially belonging to either Sudthisak Rinthalak or Ran Gvili, the two remaining hostages whose bodies were held in Gaza.

Hamas representatives have notified media regarding remains transferred to International Red Cross custody, though specific identity remains unconfirmed pending official verification.

Upon receipt, the remains will undergo forensic examination at Tel Aviv's Abu Kabir laboratory according to Israeli Defense Ministry protocols.

The transfer advances Hamas's commitment to return 28 deceased hostages, with one body remaining in Gaza Strip as of December 2 morning.