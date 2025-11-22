Hamas announces possible termination of agreement with Israel

Hamas warned that Israeli violations could undermine the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, official representative of the radical organization Hazem Qasim said.

"Continued Israeli violations could undermine the ceasefire agreement, which Hamas explained to the mediators at the talks in Cairo," Hazem Qasim said.

At the same time, he noted that the presence of the Hamas delegation in Cairo demonstrates the seriousness of the movement's intentions to cooperate with the mediators to move to the second stage of the ceasefire agreement.

"We have done everything required of us," Hazem Qasim said.

The representative also pointed out that Israel continues to expand the area of the Gaza Strip under its control beyond the so-called Yellow Line on a daily basis.