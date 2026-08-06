Ghalibaf accuses Trump of conducting 'theater diplomacy on loop'

Iran’s parliament speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has accused U.S. President Donald Trump of conducting “theatre diplomacy on loop” after the United States president’s repeated claims that he was ordering attacks on Iran, and then calling them off.

Ghalibaf made the remarks in a social media post on Thursday, just days after Trump called off his latest planned strikes, claiming that “the perimeters of a deal” had already been agreed to with Tehran. Dismissing the narrative, Ghalibaf said that Washington keeps switching from military threats to offers of negotiation as a failed pressure tactic.

“‘Massive attack coming…wait, never mind, they want to negotiate.’ That’s theater diplomacy on loop. Using bullying + broken promises + fake news as leverage is a failed strategy,” Ghalibaf said.

The diplomat called on the U.S. to “acknowledge the facts” and fulfil its commitments.

The remarks came days after Trump called off planned strikes and said the outlines of a deal had already been settled with Tehran. Iranian officials have rejected the claim, saying no talks were underway.