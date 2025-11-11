Vestnik Kavkaza

IAEA chief holds meeting with Russian, Chinese, Iranian envoys

Russian, Chinese, and Iranian envoys to the Vienna-based international organizations met with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi ahead of an IAEA Board of Governors meeting.

"Today, China, Iran, and Russia’s permanent representatives met with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and his team to exchange views ahead of the upcoming session of the IAEA Board of Governors," Rafael Grossi said.

The regular session of the IAEA Board of Governors will be held in Vienna on November 17 through 21. Its topic has not yet been announced.

