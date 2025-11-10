Ilham Aliyev holds telephone conversation with Turkish President following aircraft tragedy

On Tuesday, November 11, the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, held a telephone conversation, according to the Azerbaijani presidential press service.

President Aliyev expressed his deep condolences regarding the Turkish Air Force transport aircraft crash in Georgian territory on Tuesday.

President Erdoğan thanked the President of Azerbaijan for the phone call and condolences.

Both leaders confirmed their respective government agencies maintain continuous coordination regarding the incident investigation.