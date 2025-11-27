Ilham Aliyev sent condolences to Xi Jinping

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolences to Chinese leader Xi Jinping and expressed sympathy over the fire in Hong Kong.

Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, expressed deep condolences on behalf of himself and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The letter was sent in connection with the major fire at a residential complex in Hong Kong.

Ilham Aliyev expressed sympathy to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Two days ago, Hong Kong experienced its largest fire in recent history. The death toll has exceeded 100.