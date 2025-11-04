Iran, Türkiye increase imports of Russian wheat

Russian grain exports fell by 20% in October, but Iran and Türkiye increased purchases.

Iran and Türkiye increased their imports of Russian wheat in October of this year, but Russia's overall grain exports fell by 20%, Elena Tyurina, a representative of the Russian Grain Union informs

According to Tyurina, shipments to Türkiye nearly doubled, reaching 883,000 tons. Iran increased its imports of Russian grain fivefold, reaching approximately 545,000 tons.

Overall, the number of buyers of grain from Russia fell from 50 to 30. The main importer, Egypt, reduced its imports by 16.3%. The Arab country shipped approximately 1.3 mln tons of grain in October.