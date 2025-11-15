Iran announces halt to uranium enrichment activities

Uranium enrichment has ceased in Iran, the country's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced.

"There is no enrichment right now",

Abbas Araghchi stated.

The diplomat attributed this to previous damage sustained by all potential uranium enrichment facilities.

The minister confirmed no undeclared nuclear facilities remain operational, with the International Atomic Energy Agency maintaining complete oversight.

A Foreign Ministry source separately outlined Washington's need for policy changes as prerequisite for negotiations, with Tehran prepared to ensure nuclear program transparency in exchange for sanctions relief.