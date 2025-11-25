Iran backs Venezuela in its standoff with U.S.

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held phone talks with Venezuela's Foreign Minister Iván Gil Pinto, discussing bilateral relations and the latest developments in the Caribbean region.

They also exchanged views on international developments and the latest situation in the Caribbean and Latin America.

The Iranian FM condemned the bullying approach of the U.S. toward Venezuela and other independent developing countries in the Western Hemisphere, considering the threat of using force against Venezuela a clear and flagrant violation of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and peremptory norms of international law, IRNA reported.

Araghchi stressed the collective responsibility of the international community to safeguard the principles and objectives of the UN against the U.S. aggressive unilateralism.

The Venezuelan foreign minister, expressing gratitude for Iran's principled positions, emphasized the importance of strengthening strategic relations between Tehran and Caracas.