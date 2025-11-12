Iran demands compensation from U.S. over 12-day war

Iran has urged the United Nations and Security Council to hold the United States and Israel accountable for their unlawful acts of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the call in a letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Araghchi’s letter came after U.S. President Donald Trump admitted that he was in charge of Israel’s last June attacks on Iran's civilians and peaceful nuclear facilities.

"The United States is under an obligation to make full reparation for the injury caused by those violations against Iran and its citizens, including material and moral damage," the letter reads.

The diplomat emphasized that Iran reserves its full right to pursue accountability for the responsible states and individuals, and also to secure compensation for the damages sustained.

The United States sided with the Jewish state during the 12-day Israel-Iran war in June, deploying bombers against Iranian nuclear facilities.