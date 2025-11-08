Iran gives $1bln to Hezbollah

Iran has managed to smuggle at least $1 billion to Hezbollah in Lebanon despite heavy sanctions this year, the U.S. Treasury Department's undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence John Hurley said.

According to him, Iran remains committed to its proxy groups throughout the Middle East. Nevertheless, the official said there is an opportunity to cut off the funding streams while Iran is in its current weakened state.

"There's a moment in Lebanon now. If we could get Hezbollah to disarm, the Lebanese people could get their country back," Hurley said.

The undersecretary noted that even with everything Iran has been through, they're still pumping a lot of money to their proxies.