Iran threatens to reconsider cooperation with IAEA

Iran will respond to any new resolution adopted against it at the IAEA Board of Governors session, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said.

Iran’s Deputy FM stressed that the U.S. bears full legal responsibility for the aggression against Iran’s nuclear facilities.

According to him, the snapback mechanism did not produce the effect the West expected.

Gharibabadi pointed to Iran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), noting that Iran showed good faith with the Un Nuclear Watchdog and reached an agreement in Cairo.

Iran is considering to review its cooperation and interaction with the IAEA, the diplomat said, adding that Iran will undertake a fundamental review if a resolution is issued.