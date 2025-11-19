Iranian Foreign Ministry harshly criticized EU's new draft resolution

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has called on all member states of the IAEA Board of Governors to oppose the illegal action by the three European countries against Iran.

The diplomat pointed to the inappropriate action of three European countries to adopt a resolution against Iran at the meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

"This action is an irresponsible, provocative, and unjustified move that is a continuation of the political approach of these three countries and the U.S. in the UN Security Council to restore the Council's canceled resolutions and further undermines the Agency's credibility and professional and technical status," Araghchi said.

The Iranian FM called on all member states of the IAEA Board of Governors to oppose this illegal action by the three European countries.