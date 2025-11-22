Israel Katz: Israel to continue policy of maximum pressure on Lebanon

Israel will continue to take action against those who threaten it, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said after the strike in Beirut targeting the Hezbollah military chief.

“We will continue to act forcefully to prevent any threat to the residents of the north and the State of Israel,” Katz said.

According to the minister, together with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he is “determined to continue the policy of maximum enforcement in Lebanon and everywhere else.”

Katz says he will not allow Israel to return to the situation that existed prior to October 7, 2023.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Israel delivered a strike on a Beirut targeting the Hezbollah chief-of-staff.