Israel announces rearmament of Iran

Israeli state broadcaster Kan reports Iran is busy restoring its military potential after the armed conflict with Israel and is purchasing weapons. Kan reports this information, citing a source in the Israeli security forces.

"Iran is making efforts to restore its position while accelerating the purchase of weapons, amid expectations of potential Israeli strikes",

the message reads.

According to Kan's interlocutor, Tehran is simultaneously enhancing its own capabilities while supplying weapons to forces operating against Israel in the region including rebuilding Houthi military potential in Yemen, illegally transporting weapons to the West Bank, increasing the combat potential of the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon and supplying weapons to radical groups in Syria.

"Iran understands that Israel will have to act (in Lebanon - the editor's note) after December 31, the moment by which Hezbollah must disarm",

the message reads.