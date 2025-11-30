Vestnik Kavkaza

Israeli army kills Hamas commanders

The Israeli military has conducted an operation targeting and eliminating high-ranking members of Hamas.

According to Palestinian media reports, IDF forces killed Abdullah Hamed, the son of Hamas political bureau member Razi Hamed, in underground tunnels in Rafah. The operation also reportedly resulted in the death of a Hamas battalion commander operating in the Rafah area.

Additionally, Israeli forces killed Ismail Abu Labda, who was reportedly responsible for the transfer of Israeli hostages.

 

This action follows an earlier report that Israeli forces killed five Hamas militants in the Rafah region.

