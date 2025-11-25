Vestnik Kavkaza

Israeli army launches large-scale operation in West Bank

© Photo: the IDF website

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced the start of a large-scale counterterrorism operation in the northern part of the West Bank.

"Overnight (Wednesday), the IDF, the Israeli Security Agency, and Israel Border Police began operating as part of a broad counterterrorism operation in the area of northern Samaria (which is what Israel calls the northern part of the West Bank - TASS)," the statement reads.

The IDF added that the Israeli law enforcement agencies "will not allow terrorism to take root in the area and are acting proactively to thwart it".

