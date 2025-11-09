Israeli drone strike in Lebanon kills senior Hezbollah member

An Israeli Air Force drone hit a vehicle near the city of Saida in southern Lebanon, killing Samir Ali Fakih, a senior figure in the Shiite Hezbollah movement, the Janoubia news website said.

The drone fired two missiles at the car on the southern highway between As-Sarafand and Al-Baisariyah. Fakih died on the spot from his injuries, while a fighter accompanying him was taken to hospital.

The Lebanese media reported that Fakih led the charitable association Servants of Imam Hussein.

On November 9, Israeli drones killed two Hezbollah members, including an engineer involved in rebuilding the organization’s military infrastructure in the Houmine El Faouqa area.