Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili said protests outside the Georgian parliament are being coordinated by external forces. According to the head of state, their goal is to disrupt the Georgian government's rapprochement with the European Union.
Speaking in an interview with Deutsche Welle (deemed a foreign agent in Russia), he said the protest participants are organised groups receiving funding, and the events are artificially orchestrated.
"These individuals, primarily young people, are misled citizens under external influence. The force behind the protest has no interest in fostering close relations between the Georgian Dream government and the European Union. The events are deliberately orchestrated," Kavelashvili said.