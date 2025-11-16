Kazakhstan names first NPP "Balkhash"

Kazakhstan's Atomic Energy Agency confirmed the completion of the naming process for the first nuclear power plant in the country, with "Balkhash Nuclear Power Plant" emerging as the winning choice.

A selection committee announced the results following its final session, noting the name received majority public support andit is consistent with the global practice of naming nuclear facilities based on geographic location - the plant will be situated near Lake Balkhash.

The Balkhash NPP will be developed by an international consortium under Rosatom's leadership.