Mamison opens new opportunities for skiers, head of ATOR says

Maia Lomidze, Executive Director of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia, told Vestnik Kavkaza that the Mamison ski resort in North Ossetia will offer extreme sports enthusiasts new opportunities.

(Exclusive)

Commenting on the previously announced forecast of 30,000 tourists per season, she was unable to provide a specific estimate, but expressed hope that everything will go well, as tourists have been awaiting the opening of Mamison for many years.