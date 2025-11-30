Massive truck queue accumulated at Upper Lars checkpoint

More than 1,800 heavy-duty trucks are currently queued at the Upper Lars checkpoint in North Ossetia, awaiting passage across the Russian-Georgian border, according to a statement from the regional government's press service.

"There are currently 1,830 heavy-duty vehicles waiting in line to cross the state border at the Upper Lars Lars checkpoint in the republic. Of these, 2,125 vehicles are registered in the electronic queue",

Press Service of the Government of North Ossetia reported.

Authorities have not disclosed a reason for a new traffic jam. The press service added, citing Interfax, that weather conditions in the Georgian mountains remain favorable and the Georgian Military Highway is open to all traffic.