Media: Xi Jinping not to attend G20 summit

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

According to Die Zeit reports citing the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the G20 summit in South Africa will be held without the participation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday that Premier Li Qiang will represent the Asian country at the leaders' summit, which begins in Johannesburg on November 22",

the report reads.

The report indicates that Xi Jinping chose not to participate in the summit in South Africa following the announcement that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump would not take part in the event.

