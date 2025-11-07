Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu: Türkiye will strengthen contacts with Russia

A Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent talked with former Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Alanya. The former head of Turkish diplomacy discussed the foundations and current state of relations between Russia and Türkiye.

(EXCLUSIVE)

Ankara aims to consistently strengthen its partnership with Moscow, former Turkish Foreign Minister and head of the Turkish delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told a Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent, discussing the current state of Russian-Turkish contacts.

The conversation took place on the sidelines of the 5th GJC Global Media Meeting, the international media forum currently underway in Alanya.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu emphasized that cooperation between Russia and Türkiye is developing on the foundation of the two countries' strong historical ties. "Our relations are also based on mutual respect between the two countries and the mutual interests of the Turkish and Russian peoples," he said.

The current positive dynamics of the dialogue between Moscow and Ankara are largely determined by the commitment of the top leadership of both countries to strengthening Russian-Turkish ties. ”The friendly relations between Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Vladimir Putin are noteworthy," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu emphasized.

"Thanks to this, our relations are developing across a wide range of interests. Türkiye is doing everything possible to remain a reliable partner for Russia, including by acting as a mediator in helping to end the Ukrainian conflict," the former Turkish Foreign Minister continued.

The diplomat and politician assured that Türkiye’s contacts with Russia are focused solely on expanding cooperation in all existing areas. "We will continue to strengthen our relations in many areas," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu concluded.

The former Turkish Foreign Minister, who held the post during Azerbaijan's victory in the Karabakh War on November 8, 2020, also noted the significance of this historic event for the South Caucasus region on the 5th anniversary of the event.

"Today marks the 5th anniversary of Baku's victory, when Azerbaijan regained its territories. Now it is focused on peace, and this peaceful state of the region is crucial for stability in the South Caucasus," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu emphasized.